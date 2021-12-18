Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday said that a 29-year-old man who recently returned to Mumbai from the United States of America (USA) has tested positive for the Omicron variant of COVID-19. However, the 'asymptomatic' man had taken three doses of Pfizer's anti-COVID-19 vaccine, it noted.

In a late-night release, the BMC said that the man had tested positive for the COVID-19 on November 9 at the Mumbai airport after which his samples were sent for genome sequencing that confirmed that he is infected with Omicron.

"The patient has been admitted to a hospital as a precautionary measure and he has no symptoms," the Mumbai civic body said while adding that two of his high-risk contacts have tested negative for COVID-19.

If Omicron, detected first in South Africa last month, could evade vaccines then it might spark a concern across the world. Dubbed as a 'variant of concern' by the World Health Organisation (WHO), Omicron is considered to be more contagious than the Delta variant, but less deadly than other strains of COVID-19.

However, several experts suggest that Omicron might evade vaccines, stressing that a booster shot might be needed to contain the new strain. In India, however, experts believe that Bharat Biotech's anti-coronavirus vaccine Covaxin might be more effective against Omicron as it is a "virion-inactivated vaccine" and covers "the entire virus".

Experts, however, believe that more research is needed to find out about Covaxin's effectiveness against Omicron.

"A lot of what we are saying about vaccines and the new variant right now is conjecture. We are assuming a lot about the structure function relationship of the virus and the vaccine. But it is a plausible conjecture to say that the virus may have less chances of escaping the immunity given by Covaxin than for other more targeted vaccines where the focus is principally on the spike protein," ICMR's Dr Samiran Panda told The Print.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma