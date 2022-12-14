US Requests Vote To Remove Iran From UN Body Over Its Treatment Of Women

Protests in Iran have now turned into a large scale revolt of the kind last seen in 1979 Islamic Revolution. (Image Credit: Twitter)

The US has requested a vote to remove Iran from a UN body that promotes gender equality and women empowerment. This follows months-long unrest and chaos that has engulfed the Shi’ite nation, since the murder of Mahsa Amini by the country’s infamous morality police.

Many nations are expected to abstain from voting on the matter, several diplomats have told Reuters. The 54-member UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) will vote on a US-drafted resolution to "remove with immediate effect the Islamic Republic of Iran from the Commission on the Status of Women for the remainder of its 2022-2026 term".

The 45-member Commission on the Status of Women meets annually every March and aims to promote gender equality and the empowerment of women. According to a US official, quoted by Reuters, they have "consistently seen growing support" to remove Iran.

A total of 17 countries, including Palestine and Iran, have claimed in a letter addressed to ECOSOC that this vote "will undoubtedly create an unwelcome precedent that will ultimately prevent other Member States with different cultures, customs and traditions ... from contributing to the activities of such Commissions".

These nations believe that removing Iran from the committee will set a trend of kicking out any rightfully-elected state from any international system, if having them is perceived as inconvenient or if circumstantial majority for such a maneuver is present. Basing their argument on this, these states have urged all members to not support the US government’s request.

Only five of the signatories to the letter are currently ECOSOC members and are able to vote on Wednesday.

The Islamic Republic on Monday hanged a man in public who state media said had been convicted of killing two members of the security forces, the second execution in less than a week of people involved in protests against Iran's ruling theocracy. Iran has lately courted condemnation from the world for its treatment of women and protesters.

Hundreds of thousands of ordinary Iranians have taken to the streets to protest the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Kurdish Iranian woman, who was arrested by morality police enforcing the Islamic Republic's mandatory dress code laws. She died while in detention and many in the nation have alleged that the police tortured her.

The demonstrations have turned into a popular revolt by furious Iranians from all layers of society, posing one of the most significant legitimacy challenges to the Shi'ite clerical elite since the 1979 Islamic Revolution. These protesters are now not just fighting for the death of one women but rather for a larger cause of individual liberty and democracy.

Iran has blamed its foreign enemies and their agents for the unrest. The Geneva-based UN Rights Council voted last month to appoint an independent investigation into Iran's deadly repression of protests, passing the motion to cheers of activists. Tehran accused Western states of using the council to target Iran in an "appalling and disgraceful" move.