US President Joe Biden Walks Up To PM Modi At G7 Summit To Extend Greetings

Ahead of the G7 summit, US President Joe Biden walked upto to greet Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The two leaders were all smiles when they greeted each other. A video of President Biden walking to meet PM Modi is doing rounds on social media.

In the video PM, Modi is in conversation with his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau when President Biden walked up to PM Modi and tapped him on his back. The two world leaders shook hands and exchanged warm greetings.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday also met other leaders including Canadian PM Justin Trudeau and French President Emmanuel Macron at the G7 Summit, at Schloss Elmau in Germany.

PM Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron held a conversation while assembling for the G7 Summit at Schloss Elmau in Germany.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on June 27 welcomed the Prime Minister at Schloss Elmau, ahead of the G7 Summit. PM Modi is attending the summit on the invitation of Chancellor Scholz.

On Sunday, PM Modi arrived in Munich to attend the G7 summit where he will hold meetings with G7 and partner countries to hold discussions on issues ranging from environment, energy, to counter-terrorism.

On the sidelines of the Summit, PM Modi will hold bilateral meetings with leaders of some of the participating countries. On Sunday, the Prime Minister interacted with the Indian community in Germany at the Audi Dome, Munich. Thousands of members of the vibrant Indian community in Germany participated in the event.

He highlighted India's growth story and mentioned various initiatives undertaken by the government to further achieve the country's development agenda. He also lauded the contribution of the diaspora in promoting India's success story and acting as brand ambassadors for India's success.



In his address to the Indian diaspora, PM Modi said, "Today's India has come out of the mentality of 'it happens, it runs like this'. Today India takes a pledge to have to do, have to do, and have to do on time," he said.