PM Modi's conversation with Joe Biden came a day after the US said that it will send raw materials required for the Indian manufacture of the Covishield vaccine, in a bid to support India's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid an unprecedented surge in coronavirus graph in India where the country is witnessing global records in daily COVID-19 cases and is facing an acute shortage of essential drugs and medical oxygen, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephonic conversation with US President Joe Biden, wherein the American President pledged steadfast support to Indians reeling under the impact of the deadly pathogen.

PM Modi's conversation with Joe Biden came a day after the American authorities said that they will allow sending raw materials required for the Indian manufacture of the Covishield vaccine, in a bid to support India's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Following the telephonic conversation, PM Modi tweeted, "Had a fruitful conversation with US President Joe Biden today. We discussed the evolving COVID situation in both countries in detail. I thanked President Biden for the support being provided by the United States to India."

The Prime Minister further said that their discussion also underlined the importance of smooth and efficient supply chains of vaccine raw materials and medicines. "India-US healthcare partnership can address the global challenge of COVID-19," he added.

According to a press statement by the White House, the two leaders resolved that the United States and India will continue to stand "shoulder-to-shoulder" in the effort to protect "our citizens and the health of our communities".

"President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. spoke today with Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India, committing that the United States and India will work closely together in the fight against COVID-19. The President pledged America's steadfast support for the people of India who have been impacted by the recent surge in COVID-19 cases," the statement read.

"In response, the United States is providing a range of emergency assistance, including oxygen-related supplies, vaccine materials, and therapeutics. Prime Minister Modi expressed appreciation for the strong cooperation between both countries," the statement further noted.

India is reeling under the impact of the second wave of coronavirus. The country has been reported over 3 lakh daily cases in the last few days. India on Monday reported 3.52 lakh fresh coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. This is the highest single-day spike registered since the onset of the pandemic.

The White House had said that to help treat COVID-19 patients and protect front-line health workers in India, the United States has identified supplies of therapeutics, rapid diagnostic test kits, ventilators, and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) that will immediately be made available for India.

(With Agency Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan