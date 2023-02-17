US Lawmakers Introduce Bill Reaffirming Arunachal As Integral Part Of India, Condemning China

TWO SENATORS of the United States-Merkley and Senator Bill Hagerty (R-TN) joined hands to introduce a bipartisan Senate resolution reaffirming America’s recognition of Arunachal Pradesh as an integral part of India, said Oregon’s Senator Jeff Merkley in a statement.

The Senators are to introduce a bipartisan Senate resolution that comes following the Indio-China clash in the Eastern Sector along the Line of Actual Control in six years.

"America’s values supporting freedom and a rules-based order must be at the center of all of our actions and relationships around the world–especially as the PRC government pushes an alternative vision,"said Senator Merkley, who serves as the Co-Chair of the Congressional-Executive Commission on China.

"This resolution makes clear that the United States views the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh as part of the Republic of India–not the People’s Republic of China–and commits the U.S. to deepen support and assistance to the region, alongside like-minded international partners and donors," Merkley said.

"At a time when China continues to pose grave and gathering threats to the Free and Open Indo-Pacific, it’s critical for the United States to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with our strategic partners in the region–especially India," said Senator Hagerty.

"This bipartisan resolution expresses the Senate’s support for unequivocally recognizing the state of Arunachal Pradesh as an integral part of India, condemning China’s military aggression to change the status quo along the Line of Actual Control, and further enhancing the U.S.-India strategic partnership and the Quad in support of the Free and Open Indo-Pacific," he added.

The bipartisan resolution introduced by Senators Jeff Merkley and Bill Hagerty reaffirms the United States' recognition of McMahon Line as the international boundary between China and the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh, and pushes back against PRC claims that Arunachal Pradesh is their territory, which is a part of the PRC’s increasingly aggressive and expansionist policies.

According to the statement, the Senators' resolution opposes additional PRC provocations, including the People’s Republic of China’s use of military force to change the status quo along the Line of Actual Control, publication of maps with Mandarin-language names for cities and feature in the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh, construction of villages in contested areas, and expansion of PRC territorial claims in Bhutan.

The resolution also condemns the Indian government for taking steps to defend itself against aggression and security threats from the People’s Republic of China. These efforts include implementing investment screening standards; securing India’s telecommunications infrastructure; examining its procurement processes and supply chains; and expanding its cooperation with Taiwan in public health and other sectors.

The resolution serves to further strengthen the US-India bilateral partnership regarding defense, technology, economics, and people-to-people ties and promotes enhancing our multilateral cooperation with India through the Quad, the East Asia Summit alongside our partners in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), and other international fora.

(With inputs from ANI)