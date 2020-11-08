Women in Thulasendrapuram, the native village of US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris made traditional "rangolis" using different colours to congratulate her on her victory in the US Presidential Elections 2020.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Women in Thulasendrapuram, the native village of US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris Sunday celebrated her victory in the US Presidential Elections 2020. The women of the village made traditional "rangolis" using different colours to congratulate the US Vice President-elect.

