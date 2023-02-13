US Air Force's F-35 Debuts At Aero India 2023; All You Need To Know About This 5th Gen Supersonic Fighter Jet

The US Air Force's newest fifth-generation fighter, the multirole F-35A Lightning II, made its debut at Aero India 2023 in Bengaluru on Monday. The unique aerial capabilities of the F-35A impressed crowds during the demonstration. The F-35A Lightning from Eielson Air Force Base in Alaska will be on static display.

The Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II is considered one of the most advanced fighter jets in the world. A total of 17 countries, mostly NATO members and allies, have ordered and are operating the fifth-generation stealth fighter.

The 14th edition of Aero India 2023 was inaugurated at the Air Force Station at Yelahanka Air Base in Bengaluru today.

How will F-35 help the forces?

The F-35 is mainly available in three variants: F-35A, F-35B, and F-35C. The aircraft is a single-engine multirole combat aircraft that can carry out big airstrikes on ground targets and can also engage other aircraft in special missions. The engine of the F-35 produces 43,000 pounds of thrust and consists of a 3-stage fan, a 6-stage compressor, an annular combustor, a single-stage high-pressure turbine, and a 2-stage low-pressure turbine.

"The F-35 represents the leading edge of US fighter technology. Aero India is an ideal forum to showcase the most advanced, capable, lethal, and interoperable weapons systems the US has to offer. This system and others are designed to penetrate and defeat advanced adversary air defences," Major General Julian C Cheater, assistant deputy under secretary of the US Air Force, International Affairs, said.

The most important feature of the F-35 is its suite of sensors and avionics. According to CNBC, the fighter jet is fitted with sensors like Active Electronically Scanned Arrya (AESA) radar, Distributed Aperture System (DAS), and Electro-Optical Targeting System (EOTS). The aircraft is also capable of locating and tracking enemy assets, jamming radars, and disrupting attacks as it is armed with advanced electronic warfare systems.

The aircraft is equipped with technologies with which it can not only share its information but also allow the transmission of information from one asset to another.

Besides the F-35, an F-16 Fighting Falcon duo will conduct daily demonstrations from February 13–17, showcasing the capability of one of the USAF's leading fighter jets.

(With Inputs from agencies)