Gandhinagar South Election 2022: Will Alpesh Thakur Win On BJP’s Ticket This Time?

The polling in the second phase of Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022 ended with over 2 crore votes casted by the voters. For the current elections, a total of 833 candidates are in the fray for 93 assembly seats across 14 districts. Amongst one of the most popular contests is the election for the Gandhinagar South seat.

Bharatiya Janata Party, which has emerged victorious in the constituency for two consecutive terms, fielded Alpesh Thakor as their candidate for the Gandhinagar South constituency. As for Aam Aadmi Party, the Arvind-Kejriwal-led party has backed Dolat Patel as their candidate for the elections. Congress’ Dr Himanshu Patel will also be in fray for these elections.

Gandhinagar South Assembly Constituency

Gandhinagar South is a part of the Gandhinagar district. The constituency is one of the 182 assembly seats in the state of Gujarat. The SC voters in the Kutiyana assembly constitute to nearly 7.07%, while ST voters stood at 0.06% as per the 2011 India Census.

The rural voters constituted 39.85% in the Gandhinagar South constituency according to the 2011 Census, while the urban population made for 51,934 (25.09%) voters according to the 2011 India Census.

Total Voters of Gandhinagar South assembly as of 2017 General Election – 215949. Voters Turnout of Gandhinagar South assembly in the 2017 General Election – 70.77%. While BJP received 107,480 votes, INC got 95,942 of the total votes.

Gandhinagar South Candidate List

BJP: Alpesh Thakor

AAP: Himanshu Patel

Congress: Dolat Patel

Gandhinagar South Assembly Election 2022

In both the assembly elections held in Gujarat, BJP has been a winner from the Gandhinagar South seat. BJP this time has nominated Alpesh Thakor as its candidate. Thakor was previously with Congress in the 2017 elections, but joined the saffron colored party in 2019.

Though Alpesh Thakor won on the Congress ticket in 2017, the leader lost his Radhanpur seat in bypoll held in 2019.

Aam Aadmi Party fielded Dr. Himashu Patel as their candidate for the Gandhinagar South Assembly Election 2022, while Dolat Patel was backed by the Congress party for this year’s elections.

Gandhinagar South Assembly Election 2017

In 2017, Gandhinagar South assembly constituency saw 10 candidates in the fray for the seat. Bharatiya Janata Party's Thakor Shambhuji Chelaji received 107,480 votes, while the Indian National Congress's Govindji Hiraji Solanki got 95,942 votes. Chelaji won the elections by a margin of 11,538 votes.