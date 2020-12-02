The Delhi traffic Police has advised travellers to take National Highway-24 and DND to reach Noida.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Delhi Traffic Police said on Thursday morning it has shut the Chilla border located on the Noida-link road for the vehicular movement in the wake of the ongoing protests by farmers near the Gautam Budh Dwar. In a tweet, the police advised travellers to instead take National Highway-24 and DND to reach Noida.

Tikri border, Jharoda Border, Jhatikra Border are closed for traffic movement due to the agitation at these places, while Badusarai Border is open for two wheeler traffic, the Police said. Singhu border, too, continues to remain shut.

"Traffic Alert. The Chila border on Noida link road is closed for traffic due to farmers protests near Gautam Budh Dwar. People are advised to avoid Noida link road for going to Noida and use NH 24 and DND instead for Noida," the tweet read.

Following are the available border crossings/routes to enter Haryana:

Dhansa

Daurala

Kapashera

Rajorki

National Highway 8

Bijwasan/Bajghera

Palam Vihar

Dun

Following are the available routes to reach Noida:

National Highway 24

DND flyover

