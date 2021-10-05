New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his home in Delhi on Tuesday. After the meeting, Channi told the media that he requested the Home Minister to repeal the three farm laws. He also asked Shah to seal the international borders with Punjab to curb the trafficking of drugs and weapons into the state.

"I met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and urged him to repeal the three farm laws. I also asked him to seal the international border with Punjab to curb trafficking of drugs & weapons," Channi said while addressing the media.

The new Punjab chief minister also talked about the violence that broke out in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri which lead to the death of 8 people. He said he told the Home Minister that the party will not tolerate the killing of farmers in the incident and asked him to stop arresting the leaders of his party. Channi said that Shah assured him that the government will soon take a decision on the matter.

"I also told him that we'll not tolerate barbaric killings in UP (Lakhimpur Kheri). This system of arresting our leaders should stop. I requested him to open the Kartarpur Corridor at the earliest. He ensured me that Govt will take decision very soon," Channi added.

Channi's meeting with the Home Minister came a day after he was denied permission to visit Lakhimpur Kheri while his deputy Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and some Congress MLAs were "detained" after they were stopped at the Haryana-UP border.

Before leaving for Delhi Channi told reporters "These three farm laws should be repealed at the earliest and incidents like this (Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri) need to be scrapped. I will discuss this issue with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in today's meeting."

Posted By: Sugandha Jha