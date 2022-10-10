'Urban Naxals Trying To Infiltrate Gujarat': PM Modi's Veiled Attack On AAP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of various development projects in Gujarat and lauded the progress of the Bharuch region over the years. During his address there he said 'Urban Naxals' were trying to gain entry into Gujarat by changing their appearance, but the state will not allow them to destroy the lives of youth.

"Bharuch's contribution to the progress of Gujarat and the country is very important. Once Bharuch was known only for salted peanuts, today it is flourishing in industry and trade," PM Modi said.

"Urban Naxals are trying to enter the state with new appearances. They have changed their costumes. They are misleading our innocent and energetic youth into following them," Modi said in a veiled attack on the Aam Aadmi Party.

He added, "The Urban Naxals are setting foot from above. We won't let them destroy our young generation. We should warn our children against the Urban Naxals who have taken up the task of destroying the country. They are agents of foreign powers. Gujarat will not bow down its head against them, Gujarat will destroy them."

He also praised the setting up of the first drug park in the region, which is intended to make India "Aatmanirbhar" (self-reliant) in the pharmaceutical sector. In 2021-22, bulk drugs accounted for over 60 per cent of total pharmaceutical imports.

"Today Gujarat has got the first bulk drug park, and that too in my Bharuch. Several plants related to the chemical sector have also been inaugurated today," he added.

Recalling Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, who died at a hospital in Gurugram earlier Monday, PM Modi highlighted his relationship with the veteran leader.

"Mulayam Singh Yadav ji's demise is a huge loss for the nation. I had a special relationship with him. When BJP declared me as PM candidate in 2014, I spoke to all opposition leaders. He gave me his blessings in the way of his advice which has stayed with me even today," he added.

PM Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of projects worth over Rs 8,000 crore in Amod town of Bharuch district.