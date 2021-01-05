So the candidates who are preparing for government jobs get ready to appear for the UPSSSC Recruitment 2021 process.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: UPSSSC Recruitment 2021: Those looking for government jobs then here is the best opportunity for you as Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has rolled out almost 50 thousand vacancies in Uttar Pradesh. So the candidates who are preparing for government jobs get ready to appear for the recruitment process.

As per reports, 40 thousand vacant posts have reached with the Commission while the other 10 thousand vacant posts have been sought from some other departments.

Here we have brought you the breakup of the vacant posts :

1. Family Welfare: 9222

2. Accountant: 7882

3. Clerk in various departments: 7000

4. Child Development Nutrition: 3448

5. Rural Development: 1658

6. Auditor: 1303- Basic Education: 1055

7. Secondary education: 500

8. Municipal Body: 383

9. Lekhpal: 7882

Process of UPSSSC Exam

The commission will conduct a preliminary exam in April after this advertisement will be issued for applications. In May, the commission is planning to conduct mains exam keeping in mind COVID-19 pandemic.

Eligibility & Date of UPSSSC Exam

As per reports, the commission will accept the application based on merit, that is those who have completed their intermediate, graduation and or any technical or professional course can register for the exam.

On the basis of the merit, an aspirant can apply for different posts as this will make the process much easier.

Syllabus of UPSSSC Exam

Exam Syllabus will be soon available online by the commission. A team of three members has been formed to draft the syllabus.

Keeping in mind the COID-19 situation, the commission will take all precautionary measures to conduct the exams. Also, they might increase the number of centres in Uttar Pradesh owing to social distancing rules.

So, all the aspirants get ready to appear for the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) exams. Stay tuned for more updates regarding the registration link, last date of registration, date sheet of preliminary and mains exams and other details.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv