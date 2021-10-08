New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Friday said that 31 candidates have been recommended as joint secretaries, directors and deputy secretaries in different departments of the central government. Out of these 31, three are joint secretaries, 19 are directors and nine are deputy secretaries, it said.

"As a major step to place the right talent for the right role, #DoPT announces 31 lateral entry recruitments, after due selection process by UPSC, as Joint Secretary/Director/Deputy Secretary in different ministries/departments of government of India," said Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh in a Tweet.

Following is the full list of candidates selected by the UPSC:

Joint Secretary:

1. Samuel Praveen Kumar -- Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare

2. Manish Chadha -- Ministry of Commerce and Industry

3. Balasubramanian Krishnamurthy -- Ministry of Finance

Director:

4. Kapil Ashok Bendre -- Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare

5. Neeraj Gaba -- Ministry of Commerce and Industry

6. Sagar Rameshrao Kadu -- Ministry of Commerce and Industry

7. Prabhu Narayan -- Ministry of Finance

8. Harsha Bhowmik -- Ministry of Finance

9. Shekhar Chaudhary -- Ministry of Finance

10. Hardik Mukesh Sheth -- Ministry of Finance

11. Mandakini Balodhi -- Ministry of Finance

12. Avnit Singh Arora -- Ministry of Law and Justice

13. Haimanti Bhattacharya -- Ministry of Law and Justice

14. Mateshwari Prasad Mishra -- Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution

15. Gaurav Singh -- Ministry of Education

16. Edla Naveen Nicolas -- Ministry of Education

17. Mukta Agarwal -- Ministry of Education

18. Shiv Mohan Dixit -- Ministry of Jal Shakti

19. Govind Kumar Bansal -- Ministry of Health & Family Welfare

20. Bidur Kant Jha -- Ministry of Road Transport and Highways

21. Avik Bhattacharyya -- Ministry of Civil Aviation

22. Sandesh Madhavrao Tilekar -- Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship

Deputy Secretary:

23. Reetu Chandra -- Ministry of Education

24. Ruchika Drall -- Ministry of Environment Forests and Climate Change

25. Soumendu Ray -- Ministry of Statistics &Programme Implementation

26. Sarathy Raja G -- Ministry of Steel

27. Rajan Jain -- Ministry of Corporate Affairs

28. Dheeraj Kumar -- Ministry of Mines

29. Rajesh Asati -- Ministry of Ports Shipping and Waterways

30. Gaurav Kishor Joshi -- Ministry of Heavy Industries & Public Enterprises

31. Jamiruddin Ansari -- Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs

The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) had requested the commission on December 14, 2020, and February 12, 2021, to select suitable people to join the government at the level of joint secretary, director or deputy secretary in various ministries and departments of the government of India on contract or deputation basis.

The UPSC launched online recruitment application for joint secretary and director level posts on February 6 and for deputy secretary level posts on March 20. In response, a total of 295 applications for joint secretary level posts, 1,247 applications for director level posts and 489 applications for deputy secretary level posts were received.

Of these, 231 candidates were shortlisted for the interviews which were conducted from September 27 to October 8. The UPSC finally recommended 31 candidates for the appointment as joint secretaries, directors and deputy secretaries. Three joint secretaries would be joining finance ministry, commerce and industry ministry and agriculture and farmers welfare ministry.

As many as 19 directors would be joining commerce and industry ministry, agriculture and farmers welfare ministry, finance ministry, law and justice ministry, consumer affairs ministry, food and public distribution ministry, education ministry, jal shakti ministry, health and family welfare ministry, road transport and highways ministry, civil aviation ministry and skill development and entrepreneurship ministry.

Nine deputy secretaries have been selected for posting in education ministry, environment, forests and climate change ministry, statistics and programme implementation ministry, steel ministry, corporate affairs ministry, mines ministry, ports shipping and waterways ministry, heavy industries and public enterprises ministry and housing and urban affairs ministry.

(With inputs from PTI)

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma