UPSC Prelims 2020: The plea had asked the Supreme Court to direct postponement of the exam scheduled on October 4.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to postpone the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) preliminary examination, scheduled to be held on October 4, amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

On Monday, the UPSC had told the top court that the exam could not be postponed in wake of the pandemic. A bench headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar asked the Commission to file an affidavit stating its stand on the matter.

The petition had sought postponement of the exam for two to three months in wake of floods and rainfall in various parts of the country and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The plea filed by 20 UPSC aspirants through Advocate Alakh Alok Srivastava againstv conducting of the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination 2020, on October 4, submitted that this seven hours long offline exam, which will be taken by approximately 6 lakh aspirants at test centres in 72 cities across the country, is likely to be a big source of further spread of COVID-19.

The COVID-19 curve may also flatten and the State governments, who are otherwise "admittedly unprepared" as of today, get more time to prepare themselves for implementation of Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) of the Exam, the plea said.

Last week, the Supreme Court had issued notice to the Centre and UPSC on the plea filed by aspirants. The SC bench headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar, while seeking a response from the Centre and UPSC, had posted the matter for hearing till today.

In the earlier hearing, the top court had said: "The plea contended that the exam, being a recruitment examination, is altogether different from an academic examination and thus in the event of its postponement, there would not be any question of delay of loss of any academic session."

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta