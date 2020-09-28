Last week, the Supreme Court had issued notice to the Centre and UPSC on the plea filed by aspirants.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Monday told the Supreme Court that the civil services preliminary exam, scheduled to be held on October 4, cannot be postponed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The top court was hearing a plea filed by UPSC aspirants seeking a postponement of exams amid the pandemic. UPSC has been asked to file an affidavit by tomorrow.

The petition had sought postponement of the exam for two to three months in wake of floods and rainfall in various parts of the country and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The plea filed by 20 UPSC aspirants through Advocate Alakh Alok Srivastava againstv conducting of the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination 2020, on October 4, submitted that this seven hours long offline exam, which will be taken by approximately 6 lakh aspirants at test centres in 72 cities across the country, is likely to be a big source of further spread of COVID-19.

Last week, the Supreme Court had issued notice to the Centre and UPSC on the plea filed by aspirants. The SC bench headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar, while seeking a response from the Centre and UPSC, had posted the matter for hearing till today.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta