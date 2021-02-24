The top court's order came almost a month after the Centre told the SC that those who exhausted their chance in October last year will not get an extra opportunity to clear the exam.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed the plea filed by Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) aspirants seeking an extra chance for those candidates who exhausted their last attempt in October 2020. The top court's order came almost a month after the Centre told the SC that those who exhausted their chance in October last year will not get an extra opportunity to clear the exam.

"We are not ready to give one more chance. Give me the time to file an affidavit... yesterday night I received instruction that we are not agreeable," Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, appearing on behalf of the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), had told the court last month.

