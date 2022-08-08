Caught On Camera: SP Leader's Car Dragged By Truck For 500m In UP's Manipuri; Accused Arrested

The identified accused is from UP's Itawa and has been arrested by the police.

Screengrab of video/Twitter/@ANINewsUP

A shocking incident took place in Manipuri district of Uttar Pradesh where a truck driver hit and dragged Samajwadi Party's (SP) District President Devendra Singh Yadav's car for nearly 500 meters. The incident was reported late on Sunday night.

"Samajwadi Party leader's car was hit by the truck after which it was dragged for more than 500 meters," said Kamlesh Dixit, SP Manipuri. "The truck driver from Itawa has been arrested. The investigation is underway," he added.

The video of the same has surfaced online where the truck can be seen dragging the car. It also shows people running behind the truck in order to save the victim. The truck halts after a while, and people who ran behind following the truck open the door of the car.

Reportedly, Yadav was alone in the car at the time of the accident which took place near Bhadawar House in Manipuri Sadar Kotwali area. The victim was on his way to his residence via Karhal Road and he did not suffer any serious injury.

