Is UP’s Sania Mirza Really The 1st Muslim Woman Fighter Pilot? ‘Not Yet’, Clarifies IAF

Sania Mirza has cleared the exam for National Defense Academy and wishes to be a fighter pilot in the future.

Uttar Pradesh’s Sania Mirza, who made headlines today by clearing the National Defense Academy exam, is being claimed as India’s first female Muslim fighter pilot. Reports from several media organisations bestowed on her this distinction that led the Indian Air Force to put out a clarification in the matter as it is not entirely correct. The devil lies in the detail of how a fighter pilot is chosen by the Indian Air Force.

Sania has cracked the exam for the NDA and has chosen the prestigious institute’s fighter pilot stream. Whether or not she actually becomes a fighter pilot depends on her successfully completing several of NDA’s courses and rigorous training. Besides, it will anyway take her and other aspirants four years from now to graduate from the institute and only then will they be handed their positions in the armed forces of the country.



The IAF put out a statement explaining further that during the span of four years, the candidate has to complete the designated training for the flying branch.

"Assuming that the young woman featured in this article has received joining instructions for NDA, it would take 4 years from now for her to be commissioned as a pilot in the IAF. During these 4 years, she will have to successfully complete the designated training for the flying branch and have the aptitude and merit to make it as a fighter pilot," the statement read, as quoted by multiple media reports.

"Any candidate joining NDA as an Air Force cadet in the flying branch has to undergo 3 years of combined training with his/ her course mates from the other 2 services. The aim of NDA is to foster jointmanship amongst the services, hence training is common for all. This has basic elements of flying training for AF cadets only in the last 6 months prior to passing out," IAF statement further explained.

In addition to this clarification the IAF also extended best wishes to her for her future and wished for all her dreams to come true.

Sania has got an overall rank of 149 in the NDA exam. Sania, who studied in a Hindi medium school, asserted that students having Hindi medium education can also achieve success provided they have determination.

The talented young girl is a resident of Jasovar village under the Mirzapur Dehat Kotwali police station area.

"I cracked NDA and secured overall 149th rank and got selected for the airforce. When I saw Avni Chaturvedi, the first woman pilot on YouTube, I got inspired. I cracked NDA on the second attempt", ANI quoted her as saying.