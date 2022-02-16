New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday dismissed Ansal brothers' plea to suspend their seven-year jail term in connection with the Uphaar tragedy evidence tampering case. Real estate tycoons Sushil and Gopal Ansal, who are the owners of Uphaar Cinema, had moved Delhi HC against the sessions court's order of not suspending their sentence in the case.

"The judgments will be uploaded by the evening," said the bench of Justice Subramonium Prasad. However, the court permitted the petition filed by Anoop Singh Karayat.

In the last hearing on January 27, the same bench had reserved the order after hearing the arguments of counsel for convicts and for the victims of the Uphaar tragedy.

On November 8, 2021, Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, Patiala House Court, Dr. Pankaj Sharma, had sentenced Ansals to seven years imprisonment besides imposing a fine of Rs 2.25 crore on both in the evidence tampering case.

During the course of the hearing on January 27, the bench said: "We will try to pronounce the judgment on the petition before the date of hearing in the trial court. If, in any case, it is not pronounced by then, I will direct the trial court to continue the hearing on appeals."

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for the Ansals, submitted that no judicial system considers the primary conviction as final.

"There is a need to adopt a larger view and not a tactical one... it was alleged that I delayed the trial which is not true. We had challenged the summoning order on the charge, even during that period, the trial was not stayed," he said.

He submitted with regards to the allegations related to the conspiracy of tampering with evidence, "there is no direct evidence of tampering. The only ground was that I would be the beneficiary of delay".

"If all the documents were intact and exhibited before the court, then what led to this delay is questionable," he added.

On January 11, the Delhi Police had told the High Court that Ansals cannot take advantage of their old age in their plea seeking suspension of their jail terms.

On June 13, 1997, halfway through the screening of Hindi film "Border", a fire broke out in the Uphaar cinema, located in Green Park in south Delhi, killing 59 people while over 100 others were injured in the ensuing stampede.

(With IANS inputs)

Posted By: Subhasish Dutta