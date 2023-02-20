Upendra Kushwaha's Feud With Nitish Kumar Culminates In Formation Of New Party

UPENDRA Kushwaha, Janata Dal (United) rebel, has announced the formation of a new political party - Rashtriya Lok Janata Dal. This follows days of political feud with the most popular leader of JD(U) and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Until now, Kuswaha had been the President of the Party's Parliamentary board. Kushwaha today also announced that he has resigned as the Member of Legislative Council as well.

"We've decided to form a new party - Rashtriya Lok Janata Dal. This has been decided unanimously. I've been made its national president. The party will take forward the legacy of Karpoori Thakur. We'll work towards rejecting the agreement made with RJD," he was quoted as saying by India Today.