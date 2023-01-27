'Won't Leave Without Share': Upendra Kushwaha After Nitish Kumar Asks Him To Quit JD(U)

THE INTERNAL political crisis in Janata Dal (United) has been deepening further after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar asked his party collegue and parliamentary board chairman Upendra Kushwaha to quit the JD(U). However, Kushwaha hit back by strongly saying that he could not leave the party without his share in the "paternal property".

This came amid speculation about Kushwaha 'being in touch' with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Taking to Twitter, Kushwaha wrote about how can he quit the party while leaving behind his share.

"Well said, Bhai Saheb....! If the younger brothers keep leaving the house like this at the advice of the elder brothers, then all elder brothers will grab the entire property of Baap-Dada (ancestors) by throwing away the younger brothers. How can I go out (of the party) while leaving behind my share in entire properties...?" he tweeted in Hindi.

बड़ा अच्छा कहा भाई साहब आपने...!



ऐसे बड़े भाई के कहने से छोटा भाई घर छोड़कर जाने लगे तब तो हर बड़का भाई अपने छोटका को घर से भगाकर बाप-दादा की पूरी संपत्ति अकेले हड़प ले।



ऐसे कैसे चले जाएं अपना हिस्सा छोड़कर....?https://t.co/1e73eO15In — Upendra Kushwaha (@UpendraKushJDU) January 25, 2023

Meanwhile, criticising Upendra Kushwaha, JD(U) leader Umesh Singh Kushwaha alleged him to break the party and asked to resign. "Upendra Kushwaha should be ashamed of his conduct. Nitish Kumar has given him so much but he is trying to break the JD(U). He should resign from the party," he, as quoted by ANI said.

"Till now he hasn't submitted the form for the membership drive. If he has any ethics, he should leave the party himself. Nitish ji made him Upendra Kushwaha from Upendra Singh. He sent him to the parliament and the council," Umesh said.

While responding to the speculation over Upendra's alleged proximity with BJP, Nitish Kumar said he will meet Kushwaha and discuss the matter. However, JD (U) leader Kushwaha refuted the rumours about him joining BJP.

"Please ask Upendra Kushwaha to talk to me. He left the party earlier too, I don't know what he wants. I was not in Patna so I'm not aware of it. He is currently unwell, I'll meet him and discuss this," Nitish Kumar said during his Samadhan Yatra in Gaya.

(With ANI Inputs)