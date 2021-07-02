The unopposed election of 21 BJP-supported candidates comes amid allegations of opposition, mainly SP, accusing the ruling party of rigging and orchestrating withdrawal of nomination by opposition-backed candidates for political gains, news agency IANS reported.

Lucknow | Jagran News Desk: In what is being seen as a semi-final before the state of Uttar Pradesh goes to assembly polls next year, UP will get into the polling mode on Saturday July 3 for Zila Panchayat elections. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to make huge gains after facing a setback in the Panchayat elections where the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s party was pushed to the third place.



Why BJP is likely to make gains?

Guess what! BJP has already made gains in the Zila Panchayat elections. The party has won 21 seats unopposed, whereas one party was won unopposed by Akhilesh Yadav’s Samajwadi Party (SP). This means that out of 75 posts of Zila Panchayat chairpersons, elections will take place for only 53 on Saturday.

Which Zila Panchayat seats have been won unopposed?

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won unopposed from Saharanpur, Bahraich, Chitrakoot, Agra, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Amroha, Moradabad, Lalitpur, Jhansi, Banda, Shravasti, Balrampur, Gonda, Gorakhpur, Mau, Varanasi, Pilibhit and Shahjahanpur.

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav’s Samajwadi Party (SP) won Etawah seat unopposed.

When the voting will start for Zila Panchayat elections?

The polling for Uttar Pradesh Zila Panchayat elections will begin from 11 in the morning and will end at 3 in the afternoon on Saturday, July 2, 2021. The counting will also take place on the same day and the results too will be announced on July 2 itself.

In a total of 38 districts, a direct contest will take place between the BJP and opposition-backed candidates on Saturday.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma