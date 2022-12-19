UP Woman Kills Husband After Argument Over His Liquor Consumption, Held

A man was allegedly killed by his wife following an argument over his liquor consumption in Uttar Pradesh. (Image: Uppolice/Twitter)

A 27-YEARL-OLD man was allegedly killed by his wife following an argument over his liquor consumption, police said on Monday. This came amid controversy over liquor consumption in Bihar that led to the death of over 70 people in Chhapra.

According to police, the incident took place on Saturday night in Peerpur village in the Koti area of Uttar Pradesh. The deceased was identified as Vinay Raj. The victim had an argument with his wife Radha over the consumption of liquor following which, she allegedly killed him, Additional Superintendent of Police, Akhilesh Narain said.

On Sunday morning, the woman approached police claiming someone had killed her husband. However, prima facie, it appears that Radha committed the crime using a sharp-edged weapon, police said. The woman was arrested after the victim's brother filed a complaint.

The incident of death from drinking spurious liquor in Chhapra was first reported on Wednesday. Since then the political battle has intensified over the issue and the Bihar Chief Minister said “Piyoge toh maroge” in the state assembly while reiterating that he will not release any compensation for the families of the people who died.

“We have been appealing for a long time, if you drink you will die. I am going to appeal once again, if someone drinks illicit liquor, he will die. Those who talk in favour of drinking will not benefit from it," CM Nitish has not backed down and said.

The sale and consumption of alcohol were banned in Bihar by the Nitish government in 2016. It is said that he benefited immensely from this move as women supported Nitish Kumar overwhelmingly in the 2020 election.