UP Woman Found Dead At Her Rented Apartment In Delhi's Mangolpuri, Live-In Partner On The Run

A BODY of a 36-year-old woman has been found at her rented apartment in New Delhi's Mangolpuri Kalan village. The woman was residing in the house along with her live-in partner, the Police said. They have informed that multiple teams have been formed to nab her live-in partner who is believed to be the main suspect in the case.

The incident took place on Friday (December 30). The Delhi police said they received a PCR call at the Police Station South Rohini on the same day, informing them that the body of a female has been found on the second floor of a house in Mangolpuri Kalan village. The Police staff immediately rushed to the spot where they found a female body.

During the preliminary investigation, the deceased was identified as Poonam Devi (36) wife of Pradeep Singh, a resident of Pura Harlal village in Uttar Pradesh. The Police learn that woman had come live on rent with her partner named Sanjay, a resident of Karkoli in Uttar Pradesh about 10 days ago.

Soon after, the First Information Report (FIR) was registered under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at South Rohini Police Station.

"The Landlord informed that he had last seen both Poonam and Sanjay at about 6:30 pm on December 29. On December 30 at about 10:30 am, when he (the landlord) came to the 2nd floor, he found the door of Poonam's house partly open. He saw there was no movement in Poonam's body," Delhi police, as quoted by ANI said.

The official informed said there were no external injury marks on the body of the deceased. "The crime team was called to collect samples and exhibits. The Body of the woman was preserved in BSA Hospital Mortuary. Her live-in partner Sanjay, who was found missing from the house was contacted but his phone was found switched off," Delhi police said.

As the investigation continues, Police contacted Pradeep Singh, the husband of the deceased woman, who lives in Shahdara, Delhi. He told police that he was married to Poonam in 2011 and they have a son and two daughters.

According to police, on November 24, 2022, the deceased Poonam Devi who lived in Shahdara, had gone to Zirakpur, Punjab to meet her husband who was there in connection with some work. "She had left for Delhi on November 26 from Zirakpur for her treatment. On the Next day, her husband found out that she is with one Sanjay and suspected her to be having an extramarital affair," Police added.

Delhi Police said efforts are on to apprehend the prime suspect, Sanjay. Police are working on all the possible angles to find the exact cause of the murder. Further investigation is underway.