A special force will be constituted in Uttar Pradesh that will be empowered to arrest and search without any warrant or magistrate order

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A special force will be constituted in Uttar Pradesh that will be empowered to arrest and search without any warrant or magistrate order, the state government said on Sunday. The Uttar Pradesh Special Security Force or UPSSF will be tasked to provide security to the high court, district courts, administrative offices and buildings, metro rail, airports, banks, financial institutions, educational institutions and industrial units.

In a series of tweets posted Sunday evening, the official handle of the state government quoted Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi as saying that "Any member of the force can, without the prior permission of any magistrate and without any warrant, arrest any person," and added that "separate rules for this section would be framed".

बल का कोई सदस्य किसी मजिस्ट्रेट के किसी आदेश के बिना तथा किसी वारण्ट के बिना किसी व्यक्ति को गिरफ्तार कर सकता है (इस धारा के अधीन प्रयोग की जाने वाली शक्तियों की रीति इस निमित्त विहित नियमावली द्वारा शासित होगी): ACS, गृह व सूचना, श्री @AwasthiAwanishK जी — Government of UP (@UPGovt) September 13, 2020

"Five battalions of the Uttar Pradesh Special Security Force (UPSSF) will be constituted in the first phase and it will be headed by an ADG-ranked officer, " the tweet said quoting the officer. Also, the expenses incurred in the first phase will be around Rs 1,747 crore, it added.

Speaking with reporters in Lucknow, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi said, “The state government has given orders for the constitution of a special security force. A roadmap in this regard has been sought from the UP DGP. This is a dream project of the UP chief minister. The basis of this force is an order of the high court, which had ordered that there should be a specialised force for civil courts. In all, there will be 9,919 personnel in the force.”

On December 18, 2019, the Allahabad high court had pulled up the Uttar Pradesh government over a shootout at a Bijnor courtroom.

Three assailants had on December 17, 2019, opened fire in the court of the Bijnor chief judicial magistrate, killing a murder accused and injuring three others - two policemen and a court employee.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha