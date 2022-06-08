Uttar Pradesh | Jagran News Desk : A teen allegedely shot his mother dead in Lucknow after he was stopped from playing a mobile game - PUBG. The 16-year-old was addicted to the game and couldn't take his mother stopping him.

The boy took his father's liscensed pistol and shot his mother in the head after a heated argument took place between them.

He hid his mother's body in an air-conditioned room, sprayed room freshener to prevent foul smell and threatened his 10-year-old sister.



The boy's father, who is an Army official posted in West Bengal, was informed about the foul smell by one of his neighbours.

The father informed the police who later found the three-day-old body of Sadhana, 40, from her house in Eldeco Colony under the SGPGI police station on Tuesday night.

After the matter was investigated, it was revealed that the boy was addicted to the game.

Qasim Abidi, ADCP, East Lucknow further informed that the boy cooked a fake story about his mother being killed by the electrician.

Meanwhile, ACP Cantonment, Archana Singh said: "We reached the spot and found the decomposed body," Singh said. "A forensic team was called on the spot which told us that the woman was shot in the head from close range and then her body was kept in an air-conditioned room to conceal the crime," she said.

The victim's daughter, when questioned by the police, narrated the entire sequence of events.

According to the police officials, the boy was taken into custody and he confessed to the crime during interrogation. The police also informed that further investigation is underway.

A similar incident was reported in March in Mumbai where a Thane resident was stabbed to death over enimity while playing PUBG game.

