New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Uttar Pradesh police have arrested the principal who hung a minor student upside down from the first floor of the building as a punishment for eating gol gappas. Shocking videos of the same are doing rounds on all social media platforms.

The incident took place at Sadbhavna Shikshan Sansthan Junior High School Private School in Ahraura in Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur. The principal dangled a five-year-old student for eating gol gappas at a stall outside the school without informing the teacher. As soon as he returned to the school, the principal grabbed him by his ankles and turned him upside down.

As per reports, the child was hung upside down for at least ten minutes and was pulled up after he begged for forgiveness while other students looked on.

The incident came to light when the minor went back home from school and narrated the ordeal to his parents. His father then lodged a case against the principal named Manoj Vishwakarma with Ahraura police station. The case has been registered under sections 352 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and appropriate sections of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act.

"FIR was registered against the principal on the basis of the probe initiated by the district basic shiksha adhikari," Mirzapur district magistrate Praveen Kumar Lashkar said.

As per reports, the principal now regrets his actions and has also apologised to the student and his parents.

