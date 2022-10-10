UP Shocker: Rape Survivor Set Ablaze By Accused's Mother And Sister In Manipuri, One Held

IN a shocking incident that took place in the Manipuri district of Uttar Pradesh, a 15-year-old teen who got pregnant three months back after being raped, was set ablaze by the mother and sister of the accused, police was quoted saying by News agency PTI.

Reportedly, after the mother and sister of the accused got to know about the victim's pregnancy, they took the minor to their home and set her ablaze.

Superintendent of Police Kamlesh Dixit informed that the neighbours saved her and rushed her to a hospital with severe burn injuries. Since her condition was found critical, she was later referred to Saifai Medical College.

"On Saturday, a woman filed a complaint stating that her sister-in-law's son raped and then attempted to immolate her daughter on October 6. The victim, during treatment, said that her uncle's son, daughter, and wife tried to set her on fire. The minor confirmed that she was raped by her cousin three months ago," he said, as quoted by the Times Of India.

He further added, "A case has been registered under IPC sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 376 (rape) along with relevant sections of the Posco Act. The accused aunty has been arrested. She is being interrogated in custody."

According to police, the girl's mother, on Thursday found out that her daughter was pregnant after she took her to the doctor for a medical check-up after the girl complained of a stomach ache. The mother, while speaking to the Times Of India, also mentioned that at first, she agreed not to file a complaint due to the pressure from the village panchayat. She also informed that she was promised by the accused's mother that they will get her daughter's child aborted. However, they later set the teen ablaze.

"We first agreed not to file a police complaint because we were being pressured by the village panchayat to compromise. The accused's mother publicly apologised for the crime committed by her son. She assured me that she would get my daughter's child aborted and later get her married to someone else. My daughter was set ablaze instead," she said.

Additionally, the SP mentioned that the survivor was being provided with all the possible help for her treatment.