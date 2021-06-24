Bodies of three children floating in a pond in Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur have been found by the UP police.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The UP police on Wednesday found the bodies of three children floating in a pond in Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur. The families of the deceased have claimed that their children had been murdered.

The police is currently waiting for the post-mortem examination report to determine the exact cause of their death. They are suspecting that the children might have drowned according to the news agency Press Trust of India.

Identified as Ranjeet (11), Veeru (12), and Sameer (12), the three children were residents of Jahruddin village which comes under the Sarpathaan Police Station area.

The children had gone out of their house at around 3 pm but did not return till the evening, Additional Superintendent of Police Sanjay Kumar said as quoted by Press Trust of India.

Following this, the family members of the children launched a search in the village and at around 6.30 pm their bodies were found in the pond.

The angry relatives of the children stirred a protest against the authorities by blocking the Lucknow-Ballia highway. They demanded that the owner of the land on which the pond is situated be arrested and booked for the crime. They are also seeking financial assistance from the government.

However, the highway was reopened at around 8.30 pm after the officials assured the protesting relatives and family that a case will be registered after the post-mortem report comes. The families have also been assured of monetary assistance by the authorities.

The Circle officer of Shahganj, Ankit Kumar said that the children could have died due to drowning but the family members have alleged murder of their children. As of now, the exact reason for the death is not known. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, Kumar told.

(With Inputs from PTI)

