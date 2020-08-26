According to the initial investigation by the police, the girl was killed by a sharp weapon and she had injuries on her neck. The body of the minor girl was found near a dried-up pond, around 200 meters from her village, the police said.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In another shocking incident from Uttar Pradesh in less than a fortnight, a 17-year-old girl was raped and then brutally murdered by the accused on Tuesday. The police said that the girl’s body was found near a village in Lakhimpur Kheri in a mutilated condition.

According to the initial investigation by the police, the girl was killed by a sharp weapon and she had injuries on her neck. The body of the minor girl was found near a dried-up pond, around 200 meters from her village, the police said.

"Yes, the post-mortem report has confirmed rape. We are making all possible efforts to identify and arrest the accused. We hope to have a breakthrough soon," Satendar Kumar, Kheri's police chief, said as quoted by NDTV.

According to a report by NDTV, the grieving relatives of the girl said that she went to a neighbouring town to fill up a scholarship form on Monday. The family informed the police when she did not return to her home on time.

"I really don't know what to say or whom to suspect. She left around 8.30 AM on Monday. We do not suspect anyone," her uncle said.

The cruel incident with a girl child came days after another gruesome incident of rape and murder was reported in the Lakhimpur Kheri district. On August 15, a 13-year-old girl was raped and murdered and her body was found near a sugarcane field. According to the police, the sugarcane field belongs to one of the accused in the case. Two men from her village have been arrested.

The minor girl’s father had alleged that the accused strangled his daughter and her eyes were gouged out and cut her tongue also. However, the police refused and said that the autopsy report does mention rape and strangulation but did not mention that her eyes had been gouged or that her tongue was cut out.

"Her eyes were not gouged and tongue was not cut. The claim is not true. There is nothing in the post-mortem report to suggest this. There were scratches near the eyes, likely due to the sharp sugarcane leaves where the body was found," Satendra Kumar had said.

The girl had gone missing on the afternoon of August 14. The incident took place around 130 kilometres from Lucknow, in a village close to the Nepal border.

