The police have released sketches of three suspects prepared on basis of the statements of the girl's parents and neighbours.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A six-year-old girl was kidnapped and sexually assaulted in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur district on Thursday. The victim is said to be in critical condition while her attackers are yet to be arrested.

The police have released sketches of three suspects prepared on basis of the statements of the girl's parents and neighbours.

According to the police, the girl was kidnapped from outside her home in Garh Mukhteshwar area on Thursday. The accused picked her up and forcibly took her on his bike.

The girl's parents approached the police after they failed to find her. The police launched a hunt for the girl after her parents lodged a missing complaint.

She was found the next morning, unconscious and soaked in blood, behind bushes not far from her village.

The girl was rushed to a specialised hospital in Meerut where the medical examination confirmed rape.She has already undergone one surgery and doctors say she is stable but not yet out of danger.

The doctors said that the girl was brutalised in a manner that is shockingly similar to the Nirbhaya gang rape case of 2012.

Dr S.K. Garg, the principal of the Meerut Medical College where the girl is admitted, said that she will need treatment for a long duration and more surgeries.

Hapur SP Sanjeev Suman said that they have not yet been able to record the victim's statement because of her medical condition. He said that six police teams have been formed to arrest the accused. Meanwhile, protests are being held by the Samajwadi Party and Congress over the incident.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta