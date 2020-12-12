Reports suggest that Raees's first wife had killed herself seven years ago, following which he got married again.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In a gruesome incident, a Delhi based iron trader allegedly killed his wife and three children before strangling himself to death in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut. The 37-year-old man, who has been identified as Raees Ahmad, lived in Meerut's Parikshitgarh.

It is being reported that Raees first killed his second wife Rihana and three children -- two sons and one daughter -- before strangling himself to death.

The police said that when they entered Raees' house, his body hanging from a rope while the bodies of his second wife and three children -- Afwan, Haidar and Aayat -- were found lying on their beds.

Reports suggest that Raees's first wife had killed herself seven years ago, following which he got married again. He had two sons from his first marriage and one daughter from the second marriage.

According to a report by the Times of India, the neighbours reported that there were constant fights between Raees's two sons from his first wife and Rehana due to which he used to be upset.

The report further claimed that a similar fight took place on Thursday evening after which Raees allegedly killed his three children and his second wife. He also penned a suicide note on a page taken out from the notebook of one of his children and sought "forgiveness from his family for his move".

"We have recovered a suicide note in which Raees Ahmad has taken the responsibility of his extreme step and has asked for forgiveness. But we are not ruling out foul play. There is no witness to the tragic incident. A probe is on," The Times of India quoted Meerut SSP Ajay Sahani as saying.

