Prayagraj | Jagran News Desk: In a gruesome incident, five members of a family were found dead inside their home in Khevrajpur village in Prayagraj district in Uttar Pradesh. As per the UP Police, the deceased were killed using a sharp-edged weapon after which the accused set their home on fire. The police have sent their bodies for postmortem and are investigating the matter to ascertain the reason behind the killing.

According to Prayagraj SSP, Ajay Kumar, the Tharwai police station received information around 5.30 am that four-five people have been spotted dead in a house. On reaching there, police found the head of the house, Rajkumar (55), his daughter Manisha (25), his wife Kusum (50), his daughter-in-law Savita (30), and granddaughter Mitakshi (2) dead. However, his second granddaughter, who is five years old is alive and has been admitted to hospital.

The incident happened on Friday night when Rajkumar's son Sunil was not in the house. He had gone to attend a wedding. The SSP said that prima facie it appears that the deceased were hit with a stick or some blunt weapon and there are injury marks also on the head. How the killings took place and other details will be known only after the post-mortem of the dead bodies, the SSP said, adding it will be video graphed so that no evidence is left out.

It was also found that there was a fire in the bedroom of the house which was extinguished by the fire brigade, he said. The family members have reached here and talks are being held with them. A case has been lodged at the Gangapar Tharwai police station area and seven teams have been formed to look into the whole matter, the SSP said.

Political accusations have also started in Uttar Pradesh. While the Samajwadi Party attacked the Yogi Adityanath dispensation saying that Uttar Pradesh is "immersed in crime", BSP chief Mayawati demanded a thorough probe into the incident.

Reacting to the incident, SP president Akhilesh Yadav said "Under the BJP 2.0, UP immersed in crime. Today's testimonial" and attached the news report of the killing. The BSP president Mayawati said, "The news of the brutal murder of five members of a family in Prayagraj is very sad, condemnable and worrying. The government should go to the bottom of the incident and ensure that strict legal action is taken against the culprits."

Earlier, on April 15, in Khagalpur village of Nawabganj police station area of Gangapar area here, four members of a family were murdered with sharp weapons and the head of the family was found hanging.

(With PTI Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan