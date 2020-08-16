The police have said that “IPC Section for rape and POCSO Act will be invoked”, adding that the postmortem report of the victim is awaited and an investigation is underway.

Lucknow | Jagran News Desk: In a bone-chilling incident, a 13-year-old girl was sexually assaulted and killed while her eyes were gouged out and tongue slit in Uttar Pradesh’s Kheri district, said the police, adding that two people have been arrested.

According to reports, the shocking incident took place on Friday in Lakhimpur village which is close to Nepal border and is about 130 km away from Lucknow. As per the reports, the body of the victim was found in a sugarcane field which is reportedly owned by one of the accused. Following the shocking incident, an FIR has been registered by the police and two people have been arrested.

“The girl's post mortem has confirmed rape. The two accused had been arrested already. We will file charges for rape, murder and also under the National Security Act,” NDTV quoted Kheri district police chief as saying.

The victim’s father has reportedly said that the girl had gone missing on Friday afternoon, following they started searching her. He said that the body of the 13-year-old was found in one of the sugarcane fields of the accused, adding that her eyes were gouged out and her tongue cut.

“We went looking for her everywhere. Found her in the sugarcane field. Her eyes had been gouged out. Her tongue was cut and strangled with a dupatta,” victim’s father was quoted as saying by NDTV.

Following the incident, BSP supremo Mayawati launched a scathing attack at the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government in the state and has called the incident “extremely shameful”. "What is the difference between the governments of the Samajwadi Party and the present BJP if such incidents keep happening?" she said.

The horrific incident comes just a week after a similar incident in Hapur where a six-year-old girl was kidnapped and sexually assaulted. The victim is said to be in critical condition. The police, however, arrested the accused on Friday.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma