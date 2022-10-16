UP Shiv Sena Threatens To Cut AIMIM Leader Shaukat Ali's Tongue Over Slur Against Hindus

Shiv Sena's unit of Uttar Pradesh has allegedly threatened AIMIM state president Shaukat Ali. Shiv Sena state president Anil Singh in a statement said that Shaukat Ali had crossed all limits while making the comments and that Hindus would not tolerate it. The Sena threatened to "cut off the tongue of the AIMIM leader for his disparaging remarks against Hindus.

"It is because of people like him that even nationalist Muslims are viewed with suspicion," the Sena president said. He termed the AIMIM leader as a "PFI agent" and said that if he did not mind his language, his tongue would be cut off.

This remark of the Shiv Sena leader came after a video of an AIMIM leader went viral wherein he was heard saying that whenever the BJP is weakened, its leaders bring up controversies related to Muslims.

"Sometimes, they say you (Muslims) have many children and marry twice or thrice... Yes, when we marry twice, we give equal respect to both the wives, but you (Hindus) marry one woman and keep three mistresses that no one knows about," he was heard saying.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena secretary Vishwajeet Singh also reacted on the same and said, "Everyone has the right to air his opinion but this did not mean that he is free to target a community."

"The AIMIM is the B team of BJP and is working to spread hatred and anarchy in the country. The AIMIM should stop instigating Hindus like this. The silence of the BJP is intriguing too," he said.

He further said that the complicity between the AIMIM and the BJP was evident since Shaukat Ali had not been arrested as yet. The Shiv Sena further said that if Shaukat Ali was not arrested within one week, the party would take to the streets.

Earlier, after the video AIMIM leader caught the attention and faced backlash, Ali was booked on Saturday for making the 'inappropriate' remarks during a speech at a private programme in Sambhal on Friday. A complaint was filed against him by one Archit Aggarwal, said Superintendent of Police Chakresh Mishra.