Allahabad High Court has asked UP government to look into the possibility of imposing complete lockdown in districts which are witnessing an alarming rise in COVID-19 cases.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday reported the highest-ever single-day spike of 18,021 coronavirus cases while 85 fatalities took the death toll in the state to 9,309. The total number of cases in the state stands at 7,23,582 and the active caseload is 95,980.

The state recorded 85 deaths in the past 24 hours, the highest single-day toll this month, according to official figures. On April 11, the state had recorded a daily spike of 15,353 cases.

Lucknow reported the highest number of fresh cases at 5,382, while Allahabad reported 1,856, Varanasi 1,404, Kanpur 1,271, Gorakhpur 602. Lucknow reported 18 deaths, Kanpur 10, Allahabad eight and Gautam Buddh Nagar four.

Amid the record spike in infections in the state, Allahabad High Court has asked the state government to look into the possibility of imposing complete lockdown in districts which are witnessing an alarming rise in COVID-19 cases, "for at least two or three weeks". It also asked the state authorities to "immediately restrict all public gatherings to 50 people".

Live Law further quoted the bench asking district administrations to ensure large-scale testing, adding that "all clinical samples that are collected must be sent to the laboratory at every six hourly interval so that RT-PCR comes within 18 to 24hours to start with medication."

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has isolated himself after some officers at his office tested positive for COVID-19.

मेरे कार्यालय के कुछ अधिकारी कोरोना से संक्रमित हुए हैं।



यह अधिकारी मेरे संपर्क में रहे हैं, अतः मैंने एहतियातन अपने को आइसोलेट कर लिया है एवं सभी कार्य वर्चुअली प्रारम्भ कर रहा हूं। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) April 13, 2021

Over 80 lakh people have been administered COVID-19 vaccine shots in the state. So far, 3.71 crore samples have been tested, with 2.18 lakh being tested on Monday.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta