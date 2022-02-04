New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Uttar Pradesh was named the best state tableau of Republic Day parade 2022. The UP state tableau had showcased Varanasi's Kashi Vishwanath Dham's glorious history and achievements achieved through skill development and employment through the One District One Product (ODOP) scheme.

Maharashtra was named best state tableau in the popular choice category. Among Central Armed Police Forces, CISF was named best marching contingent.

Indian Navy was chosen as best marching contingent among the Services whereas Indian Air Force won in the popular choice category. Ministry of Education & Ministry of Civil Aviation declared joint winners among Ministries.

In the front portion of Uttar Pradesh's tableau, the products of each district have been shown showcased the fast growth of the economy of the state through traditional crafts, weavers and handicrafts products.

In the central part of the tableau, the culture of sadhus and priests offering argh to the sun at various ghats of Varanasi along with their morning prayers was shown.

In the rear portion of the tableau, the Kashi Vishwanath Dham,showcasing the glorious history of the world's ancient city Varanasi was shown. The name of Varanasi city is made from two rivers Varuna and Assi. The Jyotirling of Lord Vishweshwar is revered in Kashi Vishwanath Dham which is situated in the heart of the city and western ghat of Mokshyadani Maa Ganga. The mere sight of this Jyotirlinga leads to spiritual tatvgyan and moksha. The construction of this temple was done by the queen of Indore Ahilyabai Holkar in 1780 A.D.

Witness Lt Cdr Aanchal Sharma, leading the young energetic & proud Marching Contingent, in tune with the beats of #IndianNavy's world renowned brass band, as they March Past the Saluting Dias.

Echoing the spirit of #RepublicDay

Video - @sansad_tv pic.twitter.com/2Ip9c4Pghl — SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) January 26, 2022

For Indian Navy's Republic Day continegent, Lt Cdr Aanchal Sharma, led the young energetic and proud marching contingent, in tune with the beats of Indian Navy's world renowned brass band.

