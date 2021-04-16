Uttar Pradesh Coronavirus News: The UP government said that 6,33,461 COVID-19 patients have recovered from the infection, pushing the state's recovery rate to 79.80 per cent.

Lucknow | Jagran News Desk: In another alarming spike, Uttar Pradesh on Friday reported 27,426 fresh coronavirus cases, the biggest single-day spike since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, the state's death toll jumped 9,583 after it reported 103 fresh fatalities, taking Uttar Pradesh's fatality rate to 1.20 per cent.

The Uttar Pradesh Health Department said that the novel coronavirus has so far affected 7,93,720 people out of which 1,50,676 are active cases. It said that 6,33,461 COVID-19 patients have recovered from the infection, pushing Uttar Pradesh's recovery rate to 79.80 per cent.

Uttar Pradesh has become a coronavirus hotspot in India which has been hit by the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Amid the alarming spike, the state government on Friday imposed a Sunday lockdown across Uttar Pradesh, pausing all non-essential activities. It also said that a fine would be imposed on those who are found without masks in the state.

"If you're found not wearing mask, a fine of Rs 1,000 would be levied. However, if found mask-less again, you may have to pay penalty up to Rs 10,000 each time. Hence, urge all to cover your nose and mouth each time you step out," news agency ANI quoted UP Additional Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad as saying.

Meanwhile, the central government on Friday advised the Uttar Pradesh government to increase the number of isolation, oxygen and ICU beds and focus on reducing COVID-19 deaths while noting that the state has reported a growth rate of 19.25 per cent in daily new coronavirus cases.

In a crucial meet, the Centre also stressed on prohibiting unnecessary travel and crowding in public places through strict and effective enforcement. It also noted that the state government should take necessary steps to ensure that appropriate COVID behaviour is followed.

"Uttar Pradesh has reported a growth rate of 19.25 per cent in daily new cases. 46 districts in Uttar Pradesh have crossed their reported highest cases in the last 30 days; Lucknow, Kanpur, Varanasi and Prayagraj are the most affected districts," the Centre said in a release.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma