Lucknow | Jagran News Desk: The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday further relaxed the night curfew timings in the state by one hour. Now, the night curfew in Uttar Pradesh will be imposed from 11 pm to 6 am everyday. Earlier the night curfew was in place from 10 pm to 6 am.

This comes after the Uttar Pradesh government recently allowed relaxation in the ongoing night curfew across the state on Monday and Tuesday due to Janmashtami. The exemption was given in the prescribed attendance limit and night curfew in programs organised for Janmashtami, which is observed to mark Lord Krishna's birthday. The night curfew was placed from 10 pm to 6 am.

Earlier, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath issued directions to lift the Sunday curfew in the wake of decreasing COVID-19 cases in the state. The number of active COVID cases nearly reached 400 and the positivity rate dropped to 0.01 per cent.

“The positivity rate in the state has been 0.01% for several days now and active cases in the state are nearly 400. With festival season starting, the CM decided that there was no need for restrictions during the day and hence, curfew on Sunday’s is also lifted. Markets will now be shut on days during which they observed their weekly closure before the Covid-19,” a government spokesperson said.

On April 8, the night curfew which had been implemented across the state was rolled into prolonged curfew which was lifted only a month later while the weekend curbs remained. On August 14 the UP government removed the Saturday restrictions and on the occasion of Rakshabandhan celebrations on August 22, the Sunday curfew was also lifted.

Meanwhile, on Monday, Uttar Pradesh reported 12 new coronavirus cases, taking the total number of infections to 17,09,457. Of the 12 cases, two each were reported from Jalaun, Badaun, one each from Lucknow, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Gorakhpur, Kannauj, Azamgarh, Lakhimpur Kheri, Moradabad, and Amethi, a government bulletin said. No fresh death was reported in the last 24 hours and the toll stood at 22,861. The active caseload in the state stood at 227.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha