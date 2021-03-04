A police sub-inspector on Thursday shot himself dead in suspicious conditions outside the state assembly in Lucknow.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A police sub-inspector on Thursday shot himself dead in suspicious conditions outside the state assembly in Lucknow.

As per news agency ANI, the police officer shot himself at Gate No 7 of the Assembly in Lucknow. He was rushed to a hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead.

Identified as Nirmal Chaubey, the sub-inspector shot himself with his service revolver in the parking area opposite Gate No 7 of the state assembly. A purported suicide note has also been found from the site of incident in which the officer has mentioned about some illness, according to a TV9 Hindi report.

In the letter addressed to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Chaubey asked the former to take care of his children. The police are investigating the alleged suicide note.

"SI Nirmal Kumar Choubey from Banthra PS was deputed at Gate No. 7 of State Assembly. He had bullet injury in his chest. A suicide note has been recovered from him. The note states 'I am ill. I'm leaving behind my wife and children.' Probe on," said Naveen Arora, Joint Commissioner, L&O.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta