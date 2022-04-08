Lucknow | Jagran News Desk: The Sitapur police on Friday filed a case under relevant sections of IPC after a purported video of a Hindu seer giving rape and kidnapping threats to Muslim women went viral on the internet. The video, allegedly shot outside a mosque in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur district, showed a man clad in saffron robes addressing a gathering from inside a car.

The Sitapur police have said that a case under relevant sections has been filed and they are investigating the matter thoroughly based on the statements given by the witnesses. The case was filed six days after the hate speech incident took place on April 2. The video grabbed the eyeballs of many who criticised the police for not taking any action till now.

In the video, the hatemonger, reportedly a local Mahant in UP's Khairabad town, made provocative and communal remarks outside a mosque. Spewing hate, the hatemonger can be heard saying that "if Muslim harasses any girl in the area, he would kidnap Muslim women and publicly rape them". His remarks were later cheered immensely by the crowd present there.

In the 41 seconds clip, a man in a police uniform can also be seen in the background. Further, the hatemonger, reportedly identified as Mahant Bajrang Muni, went on to allege that a plot to murder him has been hatched and Rs 28 lakh has been so far collected for his murder. The shocking video ended without any further clarification by the seer about who has hatched the plan of his murder.

After the video was shared, many called out the Sitapur police for their inaction over the past six days. Many social media users also tagged the National Commission of Women (NCW) and flagged the communal remarks to the UN human rights body seeking strict intervention. Replying to people's complaints, the Sitapur police said, "Investigation by Additional Superintendent of Police North is in progress. Legal action will be ensured as per rules on the basis of the facts and evidence received".

