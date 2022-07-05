UP Police Arrests Man For Selling Chicken On Papers With Picture Of Hindu Gods

In a shocking incident, a man in Uttar Pradesh was found selling raw chicken on papers with pictures of Hindu Gods on it. The man, who is a resident of UP's Sambhal owns a meat shop and was selling chicken wrapped in papers displaying Hindu deities. In a swift action by Uttar Pradesh Police in Sambhal district arrested the man for hurting religious sentiments.

As per reports, the incident took place on Sunday, July 3rd when some people complained that Talib Hussain was selling chicken from his shop on a piece of paper carrying a picture of a Hindu god and goddess, hurting their religious feeling, police said.

As per reports, when the Police arrived at Talib's place he attacked them with a knife and with the intention to kill. “In connection with the case, the accused has been arrested after registering a case under relevant sections at the police station, other legal action is being taken,” said Sambhal Police.

Uttar Pradesh's Talib Hussain has been booked under IPC Sections 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence), 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) and 307 (attempt to murder).

Meanwhile, India is already enraged by killings happening due to the difference between the two religions. The kind of act, Talib is guilty of will only fuel the fire that has been ignited after BJP MLA commented on Prophet Mohammed and in response, two including a tailor in Udaipur and a Chemist in Amravati were killed by men of Islamic background.

Also, Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had directed that no religious procession should be taken out in the state without permission.