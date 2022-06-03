New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) announced the final results for the UPSC Civil Services exam 2021 a few days ago. Around 685 candidates have cleared the exam this year and Rinkoo Singh Rahee is also among those candidates who cleared the exam. Rinkoo Singh Rahee, a government official from Uttar Pradesh, who was shot 7 times, has cleared the UPSC 2021 exam.

Rinkoo Singh secured 683rd rank in the UPSC exam 2021. He was posted in Muzaffarnagar in 2009, where he uncovered a corruption case. During his posting in the city, he exposed a scam worth crores. For exposing corruption, he was shot with seven bullets. Because of this, one of his got severely affected and his face got distorted, but he was somehow saved. He was posted to the social welfare department at the age of 26 years. Rinkoo Singh told ANI, "During my first posting in Muzaffarnagar, I unearthed a corruption case in which senior officers were also involved".

Speaking to ANI, Rahee told that he will work to break the corruption chain. He said, "I was first threatened and later shot. I will work to break the corruption chain. I have given this exam so that I can reach a higher post and can get more opportunity to unearth irregularities."

The UPSC 2022 results were declared on May 30. 685 candidates cleared the exam and of the successful candidates, 244 are from the general category, 73 from Economically Weaker Sections, 203 of Other Backward Classes, 105 from Scheduled Caste and 60 from the Scheduled Tribes.

This year, Shruti Sharma, Ankita Agarwal and Gamini Singla have secured the first, second and third ranks respectively in the civil services examination. Aishwarya Verma secured the fourth position and Utkarsh Dwivedi achieved the fifth rank.

