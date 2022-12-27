UP Nikay Chunav 2022: HC Orders Polls Without OBC Quota; CM Yogi Assures Reservation On Triple Test Criteria

The Lucknow bench of Allahbad High Court has scraped the UP government's draft notification for OBC reservation in urban body polls.

After Allahabad High Court overruled Uttar Pradesh’s draft notification on giving reservations, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the government will provide quota to Other Backward Classes on the basis of triple test. "UP govt will set up a commission in the perspective of urban body general elections & will provide reservation facility to the citizens of Other Backward Classes on the basis of triple test," CM Adityanath tweeted.

Allahabad High Court’s Lucknow bench on Tuesday overruled Uttar Pradesh government’s draft notification pertaining to the state’s urban local body polls and ordered holding them without any seats being reserved for the Other Backward Classes. A two judge bench of Justice DK Upadhyay and Saurav Lavania passed this verdict.



Multiple Public Interest Litigations were filed in the High court that sought the quashing of OBC reservation in the urban polls for not following the the triple test formula prescribed by the Supreme Court.

Also Watch:

The petitioners argued that the state government must follow the formula prescribed by the Supreme Court and constitute a dedicated commission to study the political backwardness of OBCs before providing reservation to these communities.

The state government’s assertion in the court was that the rapid survey they conducted is as good as the triple test formula. Additional chief standing counsel Amitabh Rai had also argued that in the previous civic polls in 2017, the same procedure for OBC reservation was adopted. However, the move then did not attract any PIL against it.

The Lucknow bench had completed its hearing of the urban local body elections case on Saturday and reserved the order for today. Even before passing this order the bench had stayed the state government’s notification, essentially preventing any roll out of reservations for the OBCs in the civic elections.

On Saturday, the bench had said that they will hear the matter even during recess as the it pertains to local body elections and democracy. This followed a winter vacation for the court which was broken that day.

After issuing a provisional list that provided reservation for mayors of 17 municipal corporations, chairpersons of 200 municipal councils, and 545 nagar panchayats in the three-tier urban local body elections, the government had sought suggestions or objections within seven days.

Four of the mayoral seats in Aligarh, Mathura-Vrindavan, Meerut, and Prayagraj were reserved for candidates from OBC communities, according to the December 5 draft. Out of these four, two posts of mayors in Aligarh and Mathura-Vrindavan were reserved for OBC women.

Apart from this out of the 200 chairperson seats in municipal councils, 54 were reserved for OBCs, that included 18 for OBC women. From the 545 chairpersons' seats in nagar panchayats, 147 seats were reserved for OBC candidates, including 49 for OBC women.

While reacting to the high court order, Spokesperson of Samajwadi Party Sunil Singh Sajan pinned the blame for this on the Yogi Adityanath-led UP government saying, "It is a conspiracy by the BJP government to deprive the backward classes of reservation."

Vaibhav Pandey of Rae Bareli had filed the PIL in the high court to challenge the state government’s December 5 notification on reservation for civic polls. He was being represented in the court advocate LP Mishra.

(With agency inputs)