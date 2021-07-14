However, the UP government has now modified the order and announced that sub-inspectors (SI) can now be made station house officers (SHOs) in half of all police stations in the state relaxing an earlier order of allocating only 33 per cent.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday has taken a U-turn on one of its decisions according to which the command of all police stations was handed to Inspector ranked officers only. Not only this, but work has also started under one Inspector Crime Control and Inspector Police Station Incharge.

However, the UP government has now modified the order and announced that sub-inspectors (SI) can now be made station house officers (SHOs) in half of all police stations in the state relaxing an earlier order of allocating only 33 per cent.

In a letter to the Director-General of Police (DGP), Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Kumar Awasthi said that earlier inspectors were posted as SHOs in two-thirds of police stations and SIs in the remaining one-third. But now, the policy has been relaxed to enhance the morale of hardworking and efficient police personnel, the letter stated.

"Now, sub-inspectors can be posted in 50 per cent police stations as SHOs," the directive said. The fresh order will pave the way for posting more SIs as head of police stations. Till now the senior inspectors were also limited only to the outpost incharge. Now the sub-inspector will also get the role of Station House Officers in the districts.

To improve law and order in Uttar Pradesh, the state government is constantly engaged in new experiments. In this sequence, orders have been issued for posting only qualified, hardworking, efficient and good integrity SHOs in all the police stations. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed that only qualified, hard working, efficient and good integrity SHO should be posted in all the police stations to make law and order more efficient.

Additional Chief Secretary, Home Awanish Kumar Awasthi told that it has been said that "the posting of inspectors and sub-inspectors as police station heads should be done on the basis of their suitability, ability, diligence, efficiency, integrity and practical efficiency. This will boost the morale of the inspectors/sub-inspectors doing excellent work and will motivate other officers to do good work".

According to this arrangement, orders have been given to the Director General of Police of the State to ensure necessary action to arrange for the posting of Inspectors/Sub-Inspectors as SHOs. It will be the personal responsibility of the Commissioner of Police/Senior Superintendent of Police/Superintendent of Police concerned to ensure the above arrangement and to ensure that only capable, hardworking, efficient and good integrity SHOs are posted in all the police stations.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan