New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Delhi High Court on Thursday slammed the Uttar Pradesh Police for arresting two family members of a man who had eloped with his lover and married her out of his own will. Delhi High Court's stern message to UP cops came after the couple's plea claiming that their parents are against their marriage and have been threatening them since July.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh Police, on the complaints of the parents, arrested the husband’s father and brother from their residence in Delhi and two have not returned home and their whereabouts are unknown. The men were allegedly arrested without proper verification of the age of the woman which prompted the High Court to caution the UP Police.

“Ye kaam na yahan Dilli main nahi chalega … illegal kaam koi bhi … ki aap Dilli se logon ko utha le aur keh de ki hum ne toh Shamli se uthaya tha aur arrest dikha dein. Ye hum na yahan nahi chalne denge". (These tactics will not work in Delhi. You come to Delhi and pick up people and then show their arrest from Shamli… this illegal action we won’t allow here).

“Hamare pass koi ilaaj nahi hai agar aap log aankh aur dimag band karke kaam karte hai. Apni marzi se uthake kisi ko bhi nahi le ja sakte. Yahi kehta hai na kanoon? Aapne har kadam pe kanoon pe violate kiya hai. Ye cheez Dilli main bardasht nai karenge". (We have no solution if you guys work with your eyes and mind shut. You cannot just pick anyone at will and take them with you! That’s what the law says, isn’t it? You have violated the law at every step. This will not be tolerated in Delhi) the court added.

Delhi police informed the court that the arrests were made on September 8 following a complaint made by the woman's mother. "One fails to understand when petitioner No.1 is major and has left her parental home of her own free will and married to petitioner No. 2 how an offence under Section 366 IPC (Kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel her marriage, etc) and a consequential offence under Section 368 IPC (Wrongfully concealing or keeping in confinement, kidnapped or abducted person) is made out," the court order stated.

The Court expressed displeasure asking Shamli Police SHO why no verification of the woman’s age was carried out and the men were taken away merely on the basis of the statement of the woman’s family members. "Somebody comes to you, and you go to arrest people without confirming her age? Whether she is minor or a major?", the court said.

The court further said that it will examine the CCTV footage of the arrest and will make sure that there will be a departmental inquiry if they were arrested from Delhi without prior notice to the Delhi Police. The court also directed the SHO Shamli Police to record the statement indicating the age of the woman and present it in the local court in UP so that the men could be granted bail.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan