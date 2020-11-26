UP Marriage Restrictions: The UP Chief Minister has warned that he will not tolerate "harassment" in the name of coronavirus protocols.

Lucknow | Jagran News Desk: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday clarified that there is no requirement for police or administrative permission for organising marriage ceremonies while urging people across the state to strictly follow COVID-19 protocols

Asking officials to create awareness and encourage people to follow the COVID-19 guidelines, Adityanath said that workers and band group members are exempted from the restrictions on marriage ceremonies.

The UP Chief Minister, however, warned that he will not tolerate "harassment" in the name of coronavirus protocols, asking the officials not to stop the usage of DJs and bands in marriages.

The Uttar Pradesh government had on Monday released fresh guidelines for organising marriage and wedding ceremonies across the state. In its revised guidelines, the state government had restricted the number of people attending an indoor event to just 100.

While making the use of hand sanitisers and masks compulsory, the UP government had also restricted the use of open spaces to 40 per cent of the total capacity.

What are the revised guidelines for wedding ceremonies in UP:

* No marriages and social gatherings will be allowed in containment zones.

* In a closed space, only 100 people will be allowed to attend a wedding ceremony.

* In the case of outdoor programmes, less than 40 per cent of the area of the venue will be allowed to be occupied by people.

* Use of hand sanitisers, masks, thermal scanning and maintaining social distancing are mandatory.

* There will be no restriction on DJ and wedding music bands.

* The state government also warned that it will take strict action and an FIR will be registered for violating the COVID-19 guidelines.

"The threat of COVID-19 is far from ending. Our scientists are making great efforts towards developing a vaccine, under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Still, we will have to be alert until the vaccine is developed and is given to every person," Adityanath had said earlier.

Coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh:

According to the information available at the Ministry of Health and Family Welfares, the deadly COVID-19 infection has affected 5.33 lakh people while over 7,600 have lost their lives in Uttar Pradesh.

Meanwhile, more than 5 lakh have recovered from the infection in the state and the active number of coronavirus cases in Uttar Pradesh stands at 24,876.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma