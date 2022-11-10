UP Man Dupes Woman Of Rs 88,000 After Posing As Indian Army Soldier; Arrested

THE CITY police arrested a man from Mathura in Uttar Pradesh for allegedly duping a woman by posing as an Army personnel, an official said on Wednesday, ANI reported.

According to the Ghatkopar police official, the complainant was trying to rent out her Mumbai apartment and had posted it on an online real estate website. The 32-year-old accused called a lady claiming that he worked in the Indian Army and needed a rented flat as he has been posted to Mumbai.

The accused further asked a woman for her bank account information so that he could pay her rent in advance online. When a woman did so, the accused allegedly withdrew Rs 88,000 from her account.

Following the woman's allegation, police tracked down the man at Mehrana in Mathura district and, with the assistance of local police, arrested him in accordance with IPC section 420. (cheating).

Further probe is on, the police official said.