Lucknow | Jagran News Desk: A shocking and horrendous incident was reported from Lucknow, the capital city of Uttar Pradesh, where a man allegedly murdered his brother 'to clear his way' after developing 'feelings' for his wife, the police said on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Mohit Sahu of Chhatisgarh. According to the Uttar Pradesh police, Mohit, along with his wife and brother Bhupendra Sahu, used to stay at a rented flat in Chinhat area in Lucknow.

"Bhupendra developed feelings for his brother's wife during his stay with them and started making advances towards her. Mohit's wife had complained about Bhupendra's advances to her husband," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Qasim Abidi was quoted as saying by news agency IANS.

The senior police official said Mohit was asked by Bhupendra to leave his house. However, on Saturday, Bhupendra arrived at Mohit's house and picked up a fight with him.

"The brothers had a heated argument over this and Bhupendra overpowered Mohit and slit his throat," IANS quoted Abidi as saying. He further said that Mohit's wife was sleeping at the roof of the house while the incident took place.

Bhupendra has been arrested by the Uttar Pradesh police and he has confessed to his crime. Bhupendra, however, has blamed Mohit's wife, saying she had created a wedge between him and his brother, said Abidi.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma