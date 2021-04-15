UP Coronavirus News: This is the highest single-day rise in COVID-19 cases the state has ever witnessed since the start of the pandemic in March last year.

Lucknow | Jagran News Desk: Registering its record single-day spike since the start of the pandemic last year, Uttar Pradesh, during the last 24 hours, logged over 22,000 fresh COVID-19 infections taking the overall caseload in the state to over 7.66 lakh, The death toll in the state also climbed up to near 9,500 after record 114 fatalities were reported in the state during the same span of time.

According to the data by UP Health department, a total of 22,439 fresh infections of COVID-19 were reported from across the state which took the COVID-19 caseload in the state to 7,66,360, while the death toll reached 9,480 after 114 new deaths. This is the highest single-day rise in COVID-19 cases the state has ever witnessed since the start of the pandemic in March last year.

This is also the second consecutive day when Uttar Pradesh reported a record daily increase in the COVID-19 cases. Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday reported 20,510 new cases of COVID-19. 114 fatalities reported today were also the highest death toll in the state since September last year when the 113 deaths were reported from across the state.

According to the data, the state currently has 1,29,848 active cases, while as many as 6,27,032 people have recovered from the infection since last year. On Wednesday, 2.06 lakh samples were tested, pushing the total number of samples tested so far to over 3.75 crore.

In wake of the rising COVID-19 cases in the state, the Uttar Pradesh government today extended the night curfew in almost 10 districts to 11 hours. The night curfew have been extended in the districts having over 2,000 active cases. The night curfew will now start from 8 pm and will continue to remain in force till 7 am the next morning.

The districts where night curfew timings have been changed are: Lucknow, Allahabad, Varanasi, Kanpur, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Meerut and Gorakhpur. The UP government had earlier this month announced sweeping restrictions inclduing night curfew in Noida, Lucknow, Ghaziabad, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Moradabad and several other districts in wake of the rising COVID-19 cases there.

Meanwhile, the UP government has also postponed the state Board examinations for Classes 10 and 12, while all scools for classes from 1 to 12 will also remain closed till May 15. The government spokesman said that fresh dates for the examinations would be announced sometime in May after the review of COVID situation in the state.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan